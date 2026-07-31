Pune: Body Recovered From Mutha River Near Bhide Bridge; Identity Yet To Be Established | Sourced

Pune: The body of an unidentified person was found floating in the Mutha River near Bhide Bridge on Saturday morning, triggering a swift response from the police and fire brigade.

According to officials, the Deccan Police Station received information about the body at around 8 am. A police team, along with personnel from the fire brigade, immediately reached the spot and carried out a retrieval operation.

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The body was later recovered from the river and sent for further examination. Police said the identity of the deceased has not yet been established.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of death. Officials are also making efforts to identify the deceased and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further inquiry is underway.