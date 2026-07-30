Pune Marathon Runner Saves Four Lives Through Organ Donation After Fatal Road Accident | Sourced

Pune: A 37-year-old marathon runner from Pune, who suffered critical injuries in a road accident earlier this month, has given a new lease of life to four patients through organ donation after being declared brain dead.

Uday Birmal was seriously injured on the morning of July 19 while training for a marathon when an out-of-control auto-rickshaw allegedly hit him. He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Despite continuous treatment, doctors were unable to save him, and after completing the required medical and legal formalities, he was declared brain dead on Tuesday.

In a remarkable act of generosity, Birmal's family agreed to donate his organs. His heart, liver and both kidneys were retrieved for transplantation, helping save the lives of four patients suffering from organ failure.

The heart was transported to a hospital in Mumbai through a specially created green corridor with assistance from the Pune Police. Meanwhile, the liver and one kidney were transplanted into patients at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, while the second kidney was sent to another private hospital in Pune for transplantation.

The organ retrieval and transplant procedures were carried out by a multidisciplinary team of specialists. Hospital authorities praised Birmal's family for their selfless decision, saying one organ donor can transform the lives of several patients waiting for transplants.

The hospital also thanked the Pune Police for ensuring the timely movement of the heart to Mumbai through the green corridor. Doctors appealed to the public to consider organ donation, saying such decisions can offer hope and a second chance at life to patients in need.