Pune: Drunk Driving Suspected After Car Uproots Tree In Sangamwadi; Two Men Rescued | Sourced

Pune: Two men were trapped inside a car after it crashed into a large roadside tree near Parking No. 3 in Sangamwadi on Thursday. The impact of the collision was so severe that the tree was uprooted and fell onto the footpath, while the car was completely damaged.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, passers-by and motorists at the spot managed to rescue one of the occupants before emergency teams arrived. The driver, however, remained trapped inside the vehicle after his leg got wedged between the steering wheel and the door.

Personnel from the Yerawada and Kasba fire stations, along with police and local citizens, carried out a rescue operation using a manual spreader and ropes to safely free the driver. Both injured men were then handed over to the police and shifted for medical treatment.

Police said the occupants appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The damaged vehicle, a white Toyota Taisor bearing registration number MH 12 YH 5569, sustained extensive damage in the collision. The accident also led to temporary disruption in the area until the uprooted tree was cleared from the road.