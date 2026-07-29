Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Form SIT To Fast-Track Probe Into Sexual Assault Of Two Sisters In Wakad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to fast-track the probe into the alleged sexual assault of two minor sisters in Wakad. The move comes a day after the arrest of a 61-year-old man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting the girls and threatening them with a knife.

The SIT comprises five police officers and five personnel and will be led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sunil Kurhade. Senior police officials said the team has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive investigation and filing the charge sheet before the court at the earliest.

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SIT To Verify All Evidence…

Police said the SIT will thoroughly verify all evidence, examine witnesses and analyse technical evidence to complete the investigation in the shortest possible time. Efforts are also underway to ensure the case is prosecuted swiftly.

Meanwhile, a local court has remanded the accused to seven days of police custody. During this period, the SIT will conduct detailed questioning as part of the investigation.

Incident Details…

The accused, identified as Ramzan Bagwan (61), a resident of Wakad, was arrested after the victims' mother lodged a complaint with the Wakad Police. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the police, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the two sisters, aged 10 and four, over the past few months while their parents were away at work. He is also accused of threatening the girls with a knife to stop them from revealing the abuse.

‘Serious & Sensitive Case’

The case came to light after a neighbour became suspicious and informed the victims' mother. When questioned, the girls disclosed the alleged abuse, following which the family approached the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Pradeep Jadhav had earlier described the case as "serious and sensitive" and said the police would seek the appointment of a special public prosecutor to ensure a strong prosecution. He also said the police were taking steps to support the rehabilitation of the victims and would make every effort to secure the maximum punishment for the accused.

Police said further investigation is underway.