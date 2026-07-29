Pune: Shivajinagar Registers Wettest July In 119 Years, Surpasses 1907 Rainfall Record | FPJ

Pune: Pune has recorded its wettest July in more than a century, with the Shivajinagar observatory registering 508.9 mm of rainfall so far this month, surpassing the previous all-time July record of 508.5 mm set in 1907. The milestone comes despite 2026 being influenced by El Niño conditions, which are generally associated with weaker monsoon rainfall over parts of India.

According to rainfall data shared by weather researcher Vineet Kumar, the cumulative rainfall at the Shivajinagar observatory has crossed the historic mark, making July 2026 the wettest July on record for Pune. The previous record of 508.5 mm had stood unbroken for 119 years.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier reported that July 2026 had already become Pune's wettest July in at least 13 years, with persistent spells of heavy rainfall pushing monthly totals well above normal. Continuous monsoon activity throughout the month has led to waterlogging, traffic congestion, and the temporary closure of several ghat routes, including Malshej Ghat and Dive Ghat, while authorities have also released water from multiple dams in the district.

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Weather experts have attributed the exceptional rainfall to an active southwest monsoon, favourable synoptic conditions over western India, and moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea. Earlier this month, the city had already broken a 57-year rainfall record within the first few days of July, signalling an unusually intense monsoon season.

With a few days still remaining in July, the monthly rainfall total is expected to increase further if intermittent showers continue. The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious, as moderate rainfall is likely to persist over Pune and adjoining areas over the coming days.