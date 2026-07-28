Pune: Suryadatta National School Celebrates Ashadhi Ekadashi With Traditional Palakhi Ceremony | Sourced

Pune: The Suryadatta National School campus resonated with the chants of "Dnyanoba Mauli-Tukaram," "Jai Hari Vitthal," and "Vitthal-Vitthal" as the school celebrated the traditional Palakhi ceremony on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi with great enthusiasm and devotion. The event aimed to familiarise students with Maharashtra's rich Warkari tradition while also creating awareness about environmental and water conservation. The campus echoed with devotional abhangs, the rhythmic beats of taal and mridang, and the chants of Lord Vitthal and Rukmini, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

The programme was organised under the guidance of Prof. Dr Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder President of the Suryadatta Education Foundation, and Sushama Chordiya, Vice President. Students enthusiastically participated in the Palakhi procession dressed in traditional Warkari attire. Carrying Tulsi Vrindavans on their heads, holding saffron flags, and singing devotional songs accompanied by taal and chiplya, they recreated the spirit of the Pandharpur Wari within the school campus. Their abhangs, cultural performances and devotional presentations received appreciation from parents and teachers.

Through the celebration, students were introduced to the traditions of the Warkari Sampradaya, the significance of the Ashadhi Wari, and the teachings of Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Tukaram and other revered saints. The programme highlighted the values of devotion, equality, humility, service and social harmony through storytelling, devotional songs, interactive activities and cultural performances, helping students understand and appreciate India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

This year's Palakhi ceremony also focused on the theme of water conservation. Students were sensitised to the importance of conserving water through activity-based learning, which included awareness about rainwater harvesting, responsible water usage and sustainable practices in daily life.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr Sanjay B. Chordiya said the Wari represents devotion, equality and social harmony, and that the school's initiative aims to instil both cultural values and environmental responsibility among students.

He added that Suryadatta National School regularly organises such experiential programmes to promote the holistic development of students by integrating Indian culture, ethical values and an environmentally conscious lifestyle. According to him, these initiatives help strengthen students' sense of social responsibility, cultural pride and sensitivity towards nature.