Pune: Malshej Ghat Shut After Road Collapse; Dive Ghat Closed Amid Heavy Rain | Sourced

Pune: Heavy rainfall over the past few days has severely disrupted road connectivity across Maharashtra, particularly on ghat sections, prompting authorities to close two major routes as a precaution. Continuous downpours triggered a road collapse on the Malshej Ghat stretch of National Highway-61, while unsafe conditions caused by persistent rain also led to the closure of Dive Ghat. The closures have disrupted travel between Pune, Ahilyanagar, Mumbai, and nearby regions, with officials urging commuters to avoid the affected routes and use designated diversions.

A major portion of the Malshej Ghat road near Karanjale caved in due to incessant rainfall, prompting authorities to suspend traffic on the stretch until further orders. The damaged section has been barricaded, and movement of all vehicles between Alephata and Khubi Phata has been prohibited.

Commuters travelling between Pune, Ahilyanagar, and Mumbai have been advised to take alternate routes via Talegaon, Lonavala, and Khopoli until repair work is completed and the highway is declared safe for traffic.

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Officials said the continuous rainfall weakened the road, leading to the collapse. Inspection teams have been deployed to assess the extent of the damage and prepare a restoration plan. The highway will remain closed until authorities complete the necessary repairs and safety checks.

Meanwhile, Dive Ghat has also been closed to vehicular traffic after heavy rain made the route unsafe. The closure of another important ghat road has further impacted traffic movement in and around Pune, especially for daily commuters and transport vehicles.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall over the ghat regions of Maharashtra. In view of the prevailing weather conditions, authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel through hilly stretches, follow official traffic advisories, and check road conditions before planning their journey.