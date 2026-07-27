Pune: Man Attacks Sassoon Hospital Doctor After Being Stopped From Filming

Sassoon General Hospital | Anand Chaini

A 30-year-old man allegedly assaulted a doctor at Sassoon General Hospital after being asked not to record a video while doctors were administering CPR to his father, who had suffered a cardiac arrest. The father later died despite efforts to revive him.

The incident took place around 10:45am on July 25 in Ward No. 40 of Sassoon General Hospital.

Based on a complaint lodged by Dr Vrushak Shivhar Chincholkar (26), a resident of Sassoon Quarters in Somwar Peth, Bund Garden police have registered an FIR against the accused, Dhanraj Krishna Pille (30), a resident of Ghorpadi, under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act.

According to the police, Pille rushed his father to the hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest. Doctors were performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an attempt to revive him when Pille allegedly began recording the procedure on his mobile phone.

Dr Chincholkar asked him to stop filming inside the ward. The accused allegedly objected, saying the patient was his father and questioning why he could not record the treatment.

When the doctor informed him that videography was prohibited inside the ward, Pille allegedly became aggressive, abused the doctor, and physically assaulted him. Police said he pushed the doctor and struck him on the head, allegedly obstructing him while he was treating the critically ill patient.

Despite prolonged efforts by the medical team, Pille's father later died. Police Sub-Inspector Wankhede of Bund Garden Police Station said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.