Pune Contractor Found Dead In Wanawadi; Police Probe Suicide, Family Alleges Murder | AI

Pune: A 56-year-old contractor from Pune was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Wanawadi area on Sunday, prompting police to investigate both suicide and possible murder.

The deceased has been identified as Dharmendra Tiwari (56), who had been working as a contractor in Pune.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Pandit Rejitwad, Senior Police Inspector of Wanawadi Police Station, said that police recovered a suicide note from the spot. According to the note, Tiwari stated that he was taking the extreme step due to financial difficulties and work-related pressure.

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"Prima facie, a suicide note has been found. However, we are investigating all aspects of the case. We are verifying whether it is a case of suicide or if there is any foul play involved. Further action will be taken based on the findings, and a case will be registered accordingly," the officer said.

Meanwhile, Tiwari's family has alleged that he was murdered and has raised suspicion against certain builders. The family claimed that Tiwari was not the kind of person who would end his life and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining the suicide note, forensic evidence, and statements of family members and other concerned persons to ascertain the exact cause of death.