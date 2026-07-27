Pune Airport Conducts Preliminary Assessment For Proposed Hub-And-Spoke Model | Sourced

Pune: Pune Airport on Saturday conducted a preliminary assessment to evaluate the feasibility of introducing the Hub-and-Spoke operational model, with senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), and other key stakeholders participating in the exercise.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Airport Director of Pune Airport, representatives from the Airports Authority of India, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Immigration, Customs, scheduled airlines, and other airport stakeholders.

During the meeting, officials gave a detailed presentation on the proposed Hub-and-Spoke model. The presentation covered its operational framework, expected benefits, infrastructure requirements, and the process changes needed for its implementation. Stakeholders also discussed operational, security, passenger facilitation, and regulatory aspects of the proposed model.

Following the discussions, a comprehensive survey of the airport premises was carried out to assess the existing infrastructure and identify upgrades required to support the new operational model. The survey included passenger processing areas, terminal facilities, operational workflows, and inter-agency coordination requirements.

According to officials, the assessment is an important step in evaluating Pune Airport's potential role in the Government of India's proposed Hub-and-Spoke network. The feedback and inputs received from all stakeholders during the assessment will be considered during the next stages of evaluation and planning.

The Airports Authority of India said it remains committed to improving operational efficiency, enhancing air connectivity, and providing a seamless travel experience for passengers through coordinated planning with all stakeholders.