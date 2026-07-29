New Pune Metro Plan In Pimpri-Chinchwad Connecting Nigdi & Chakan To Pass Through Wakad, Pimple Saudagar, Bhosari & Other Areas | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) has unveiled a revised plan for the proposed Bhakti-Shakti to Chakan Metro corridor, expanding the route to 45.295 kilometres with 34 stations at an estimated cost of Rs 12,937.23 crore. The updated proposal was presented to public representatives in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday.

The presentation was made by MahaMetro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar in the presence of Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge, Maval MP Srirang Barne, MLAs Mahesh Landge and Shankar Jagtap, MLC Uma Khapre, PCMC Additional Commissioner Trupti Sandbhor, PCMC Standing Committee Chairman Abhishek Barne, PCMC Leader of Opposition Bhausaheb Bhoir and PCMC consultant Rajnish Podwal.

What’s The Plan?

The revised metro line will begin at Bhakti-Shakti Chowk in Nigdi and end at Chakan. It will pass through key areas, including Ravet, Punawale, Tathawade, Wakad, Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Gurav, Nashik Phata, Bhosari, Moshi, and Kurali, before reaching Chakan.

At Wakad, commuters will be able to interchange with the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro corridor -- another key project in the district that is yet to start.

The revised proposal includes three new stations at Landewadi, Bhosari Gaon and Bhosari Sector No. 1. Of the total 34 stations, 28 will be within Pimpri-Chinchwad, while six will fall under the Chakan Municipal Council limits.

2nd Metro Phase In Pimpri-Chinchwad…

The project is the second phase of metro expansion in Pimpri-Chinchwad. At present, Metro services operate between Dapodi and Pimpri. Work is underway to extend the line by 4.519 kilometres up to Bhakti-Shakti Group Sculpture Chowk in Nigdi. The proposed Nigdi-Chakan corridor will further expand the city's metro network.

Hardikar said public representatives had suggested adding a few more stations, and MahaMetro would examine those proposals. He said the revised plan would be placed before the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's General Body Meeting. After approval, it will be sent to the state government for further clearance.

‘Proposed Corridor Will Make Travel Faster’

MLA Shankar Jagtap said the proposed corridor would make travel faster, safer and more convenient for people in Pimpri-Chinchwad and the Chakan industrial belt. He said the project would ease transport in rapidly growing areas such as Wakad, Nashik Phata, Bhosari, Moshi and Chakan.

MLA Mahesh Landge demanded that Dighi be connected to the metro network. He said he would not support any plan that leaves residents of Dighi and nearby areas without metro connectivity.

Mayor Ravi Landge said the metro network should be planned by considering the city's future population growth, industrial expansion, IT sector development and rising commuter demand. He said a long-term metro network would play a key role in the city's future development.