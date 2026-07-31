Pune: Students Made To Wash BJP Corporator's Feet At PMC School During Guru Purnima Event; NCP-SP Leader Demands Probe

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A controversy has erupted after students at a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) school were allegedly made to wash the feet of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator during a Guru Purnima programme. The incident reportedly took place at the PMC school in Sukhsagar Nagar, drawing sharp criticism from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Amol Pardeshi, Pune city vice-president of the NCP-SP Youth Wing, condemned the incident and demanded an impartial inquiry. According to him, schools are meant to nurture education, equality and scientific temper, and should not become centres of personality worship.

The Guru Purnima programme was organised at the municipal school as part of the annual celebrations. Corporator Varsha Bhimrao Sathe was invited as the chief guest. During the event, students were allegedly asked to wash her feet, triggering criticism from political leaders.

In a statement, Pardeshi said that Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar devoted his life to ensuring access to education and envisioned students holding books, pens and the Constitution; not engaging in the worship of individuals.

He further alleged that if students were indeed made to wash the feet of an elected representative, the act was contrary to constitutional values and tarnished the education system.

Pardeshi has demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the incident, strict action against those responsible, and measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur in educational institutions. The school administration and PMC authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

The story will be updated when Sathe gives a statement.