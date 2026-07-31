Pune: PMC Reallocates ₹114.89 Crore For Road Upgrades Ahead Of 2027 International Cycling Event | Representational Image | AI Generated

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved the reallocation of ₹114.89 crore to improve roads and electrical infrastructure for the Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2027, an international cycling event. The Standing Committee cleared the proposal on Thursday and will now be placed before the general body for final approval.

The funds will be used to upgrade the 84-km race route and install the required electrical infrastructure. As there is no separate budget provision for the event in the PMC's 2026-27 budget, the money will be diverted from existing road development projects.

During the Standing Committee meeting, members expressed concern over the quality of road repair work carried out before the cycling event held in January 2026. Several roads, including stretches at Gokhale Chowk, Paud Phata, Vanaz, Fergusson College Road, Shaniwar Wada, University Chowk and Nal Stop, reportedly developed potholes within a few months.

The committee directed the civic administration to conduct an independent technical audit of the repaired roads. It also instructed that contractors repair all defects covered under the defect liability period without any additional financial burden on the civic body.

Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale said Pune must provide world-class infrastructure for the 2027 cycling event while ensuring high standards of quality, transparency and accountability in all road improvement works.