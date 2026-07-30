Nashik: Heavy Rain Alert For Southern Talukas On Friday; Administration Orders Full Preparedness | Tejal Ghorpade

Nashik: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the southern parts of Nashik district, particularly Sinnar and Igatpuri talukas, on Friday, July 31. In view of the forecast, Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad has directed all concerned departments to remain fully prepared and work in close coordination to prevent flood-like situations, safeguard lives and property, and ensure an effective emergency response.



The Collector chaired a review meeting at the District Collectorate with Superintending Engineer Rajesh Govardhane and Executive Engineer Sonal Shahane of the Water Resources Department to discuss preparedness measures.



During the meeting, the Collector instructed officials to maintain an adequate buffer storage in all dams to accommodate additional inflows from free catchment areas and prevent sudden flooding. The Flood Control Cell has been directed to continuously monitor reservoir levels and regulate water releases on time.



Authorities have also been asked to remain on 24-hour alert at low-lying bridges and river crossings where water levels may rise. Traffic restrictions should be imposed immediately wherever necessary to prevent accidents and loss of life.

Urban and rural local bodies have been instructed to urgently clear plastic waste and other obstructions from stormwater drains and sewage channels to ensure smooth drainage. Blocked drains could lead to waterlogging and flash floods in towns and villages, making drain cleaning a top priority.



The administration has also directed every taluka to keep suction pumps, JCBs, Poclain machines, MSEDCL breakdown vehicles, trained technical personnel, and rescue teams on round-the-clock standby. All departments have been asked to maintain close coordination for a swift response to any emergency.



Collector's Appeal to Citizens

"There is no reason to panic or worry at present. However, in the wake of the recent earthquake tremors, everyone should remain extra vigilant. The district administration is fully prepared, and all agencies are working in coordination. Citizens are urged not to believe rumours, to follow official advisories issued by the administration, and to take necessary precautions," said District Collector Ayush Prasad.