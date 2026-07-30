Nashik: Over 6.91 Lakh Trees Planted As Green Maharashtra Campaign Gains Momentum | Representative

Nashik: Nashik district has received an enthusiastic response under the Maharashtra Government's Green Maharashtra Campaign, which aims to plant 300 crore trees across the state. The district is making significant strides toward environmental conservation. Out of the target of 3,120,050 saplings, 691,823 trees have already been successfully planted, achieving 22.17% of the overall target, informed District Collector Ayush Prasad.



Various departments have made noteworthy contributions to the campaign. The Forest Department has planted 277,901 trees, achieving 42.11% of its target, while the Social Forestry Department has planted 212,397 trees, achieving 51.80% of its target. The Railways Department has successfully met its target by planting 7,000 trees. The Higher and Technical Education Department exceeded its goal by planting 2,500 trees, achieving 125% of its target.

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Meanwhile, the Soil and Water Conservation Department planted 29,000 trees, recording 96.67% progress. Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign, 12,561 trees have been planted, achieving 83.74% of the target.

In addition, other partner organisations have contributed by planting 31,000 trees, providing significant support to the campaign.



With the monsoon ensuring adequate soil moisture, the current season is highly favourable for tree plantation and their long-term conservation. Stressing that environmental protection is a shared responsibility of both the administration and citizens, District Collector Ayush Prasad appealed to private companies, housing societies, social organisations, NGOs, and the public to actively participate in large-scale plantation drives. He said such collective efforts would help realise the vision of "Progressive Nashik (Unnat Nashik)" and build a greener, more sustainable district.