Nashik: FDA Receives 124 Online Food Safety Complaints Since Launch Of OneFDA Portal |

Nashik: Citizens in the Nashik Division have responded positively to the online complaint portal launched by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure the availability of safe, hygienic, and high-quality food and to facilitate action against food adulteration, unhygienic practices, expired products, and substandard food items.



Since the portal became operational on July 15, 2026, a total of 124 online complaints have been registered. Most of these complaints have already been inspected, and appropriate action has been initiated by the department.



As part of the 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' awareness campaign launched by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the FDA has developed the 'OneFDA' online complaint portal to enable citizens to easily report food-related grievances. Through this platform, citizens can file complaints from home and also track the action taken by the authorities online.

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The 124 complaints received from the Nashik Division include:

16 related to unhygienic food production and storage (including hotel premises)

12 regarding foreign objects found in food

28 concerning poor-quality packaged food and labelling defects

13 about the sale of expired food products

2 involving false or misleading labels

13 related to adulteration in milk and dairy products

3 concerning adulteration in edible oil and ghee

10 about poor-quality food served in hotels

12 regarding the sale of banned gutkha, pan masala, and similar products

15 other miscellaneous complaints



Citizens can register complaints through the complaints. mahafda.in online portal. Once a complaint is submitted, the concerned Food Safety Officer conducts an on-site inspection, collects samples where necessary, and initiates an investigation. The complainant can also monitor the progress and final action taken through the portal, making the entire grievance redressal process transparent.



Earlier, complaints were lodged either over the phone or by visiting FDA offices, making it difficult for complainants to know what action had been taken. The new online system has significantly improved transparency and expedited complaint resolution, thereby strengthening public confidence in the administration.



Citizens facing difficulties while filing online complaints can contact the toll-free helpline: 1800-223-365.



Assistant Commissioner (Food), FDA Nashik, G.S. Mahale, appealed to citizens to report any instances of food adulteration, unhygienic practices, substandard food, or violations of food safety regulations without hesitation. He emphasised that public participation is crucial for the effective implementation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it.