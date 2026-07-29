Nashik: Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 Will Elevate City's Global Prestige, Says Governor | Sourced

Nashik: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma praised the meticulous planning undertaken by the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority and the district administration for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. He expressed confidence that the comprehensive preparations would significantly enhance Nashik's reputation on the global stage.



The Governor reviewed the Kumbh Mela preparations at the headquarters of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority. The meeting was attended by Development Authority Chairman and Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam, Police Commissioner Dr Sandeep Karnik, Special Inspector General of Police Sanjay Ainapure, Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad CEO Omkar Pawar and senior officials from various departments.



Governor Varma stated that the planned arrangements would make the forthcoming Kumbh Mela grand, memorable, and globally recognised, further strengthening the identity of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. He noted that the event would boost the region's profile across sectors such as tourism, culture, and industry. Given the scale of the gathering, he emphasised that modern technology would play a vital role in ensuring efficient planning and management.

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He observed that, with the widespread use of social media, information about the once-in-twelve-years event would reach a much larger audience, resulting in an increase in pilgrims. Since the Kumbh Mela coincides with the monsoon season, he stressed that managing the event would pose significant challenges, particularly in sanitation and public health. Drawing on the experience of the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, he urged the Authority to further strengthen its preparations. He also expressed satisfaction with the planned development works in Trimbakeshwar.



The Governor noted that millions of devotees from across India and abroad are expected to attend the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. To accommodate them, the State Government is investing heavily in infrastructure and public amenities. He directed officials to ensure that all projects are completed on schedule while maintaining the highest standards of quality. Given the extended duration of the festival, he said, the number of pilgrims is likely to exceed previous editions, making meticulous planning essential. He also emphasised the importance of long-term infrastructure development in Trimbakeshwar and suggested the use of Artificial Intelligence wherever necessary to improve planning and service delivery.



Development Authority Chairman Dr Praveen Gedam and Commissioner Shekhar Singh briefed the Governor on the ongoing infrastructure projects. Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri also presented updates on key civic works, including the Ramkal Path project, the sewerage project, and other major development initiatives.