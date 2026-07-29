Nashik's Sarvesh Kushare Makes History With Commonwealth Silver | Sourced

Nashik: Sarvesh Kushare of Devgaon created history by winning the silver medal in the men's high jump at the Commonwealth Championships underway in Glasgow, Scotland. Clearing 2.25 metres, the Indian Army athlete secured India's silver medal but narrowly missed the gold on the countback rule. With this achievement, he became the first Indian ever to win a silver medal in the men's high jump at the Commonwealth Championships.



Following his remarkable success, celebrations were held at Shri D.R. Bhosale Vidyalaya, where Sarvesh studied, and in his native village, Devgaon. His parents, Anil Kushare and Sulochana Kushare, along with his wife Rohini, were felicitated by former Panchayat Samiti member Bhausaheb Bochare and former Sarpanch Vinod Joshi.



The felicitation ceremony was attended by Principal Deepak Chavan, Bhaskar Bochare, Ratnakar Shirsath, Manohar Bochare, Dhananjay Joshi, Sachin Bochare, Shantaram Dhawale, Somnath Nilakh, Rajendra Patil, Bapu Taskar, Sambhaji Dukare, and a large number of villagers. Those present expressed hope that Sarvesh would go on to win the gold medal at the Asian Games.



Final Results – Men's High Jump

Gold: Romen Beckford (Jamaica) – 2.25m

Silver: Sarvesh Kushare (India) – 2.25m (finished second on countback)

Bronze: Kimani Jack (England) – 2.20m



From Husk Bags to International Glory

Sarvesh began training in 2010 while studying at Shri D.R. Bhosale Vidyalaya under sports teacher Raosaheb Jadhav. As the school lacked modern sports facilities, his father, Anil Kushare and coach Jadhav improvised a landing area using sacks filled with corn husk. Practising on these makeshift mats with determination and dedication, Sarvesh has now risen to the international stage, proudly raising India's flag.



Father's Emotional Message

"Sarvesh's journey from the soil of Devgaon to the international arena is an inspiring chapter in India's sporting history. His determination, perseverance and desire to achieve something great for the country are a source of inspiration for every young athlete. I am confident that he will win a gold medal in the next major competition," said Anil Kushare, Sarvesh's father.