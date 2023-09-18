Suryadatta Dhanvantari National Award 2023: AI Can't Replace Healing Touch Of Doctor, Say Experts |

The field of medicine has undoubtedly witnessed remarkable advancements due to artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology, simplifying various medical treatments. However, at the conference on AI's impact on the field, medical experts were unanimous in their assertion that these technological strides can never replace the compassionate healing touch of a doctor.

Suryadatta Education Foundation's Suryadatta Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS) and Suryadatta College of Pharmacy Healthcare and Research (SCPHR) recently organised a National Conclave on 'Impact of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technology on Medical Science' and 'Suryadatta Dhanvantari National Award 2023.'

Dr KH Sancheti awarded

During this prestigious event, held at Suryadatta's Bavdhan campus, three distinguished doctors received the Dhanwantari Award. These honourees included Veteran Orthopedic Surgeon Dr KH Sancheti, Yoga Guru Dr Samprasad Vinod, and Cardiologist Dr Kalyan Gangwal. Dr Sancheti was also honoured with the 'Suryaratna - A Modern Saint of India' award, while Dr Vinod and Dr Gangwal received the 'Suryabhushan Global Award 2023.'

The event was graced by the presence of Founder President of Suryadatta Education, Dr Prof Sanjay B Chordiya, Vice-President Sushama Chordiya, Associate Vice-President Snehal Navlakha, Dr Kimaya Gandhi, Chief Operating Officer Akshit Kushal, Ankit Navlakha, Indian Medical Association Maharashtra's former President Dr Avinash Bhondave, and General Practitioners Association's Vice President Dr Shubhada Joshi.

In the conclave, Prof Arun Jamkar, former Vice-Chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Dr Aniket Joshi, Dr Suresh Shinde, and Dr Pushkar Khair shared their insights on the subject.

'AI can't replace doctors'

Dr KH Sancheti stressed the enduring essence of the doctor-patient relationship, along with the importance of honesty, integrity in patient care, and humanitarian efforts by doctors, in creating hope for future generations. Dr Samprasad Vinod highlighted the importance of a doctor's healing touch, comparing it to a mother's comforting hand on a child's back. He pointed out that, despite the rise of AI, this emotional connection cannot be replaced.

Prof Sanjay B Chordiya, in his opening remarks, highlighted the increasing technology orientation in the medical sector and healthcare. "The growing integration of artificial intelligence is transforming healthcare, making discussions on this evolving landscape essential," he added.

List of awardees

Former Vice-Chancellor of MUHS, Dr Arun Jamkar, Cardiologist Dr Shirish Hiremath, Neurosurgeon Dr Jaydev Panchwagh, Laparoscopic Specialist Dr Jyotsna Kulkarni, Dermatologist Dr Narendra Patwardhan, Gynecologist and Obstetrician Dr Sanjay Gupte, Ophthalmologist Dr Shrikant Kelkar, Neuro Physician Dr Sudhir Kothari, Endocrinologist Dr Uday Phadke, Pathologist Dr Nitin Dhande, Physician Dr Madhuri Joglekar, Ayurvedacharya Dr Leena Borude, Dr Kirti Bhati, Urologist Dr Amol Talwalikar, ENT Specialist Dr Kailas Sant, Robotic Orthopedic Specialist Dr Neeraj Adkar, Diabetologist Dr Suhas Erande, Physician Dr Ajit Tambolkar, Physiotherapist Dr Sharmila Parlikar, Microbiologist Dr Renu Bhardwaj, Dr Kiran Gadre, Endochronologist Dr Uday Phadke, Pediatrician Dr Padma Karve, Gastroenterologist Dr Parimal Lawate, Family Physician Dr VN Jagtap, Dietician Dr Medha Patwardhan, Homeopath Dr Kirti Singh Chavan, Oncophysician Dr Chetan Deshmukh, Hematologist Dr Sameer Millenkari, Critical Care Consultant Dr Subhal Dixit, Radiologist Dr Avinash Kelkar, Laparoscopic specialist Dr Ramesh Dumbre, Sports Physician Dr Sridhar Chiplunkar, Gastro Surgeon Dr Jaisingh Shinde, Surgeon Dr Satish Pattanshetty, Homeopath Dr Dharmendra Sharma, Anesthetist Dr Sandeep Patil, Physician Dr Aniket Joshi, Dr Suresh Shinde, Dr Pushkar Khair, Gynecologist Dr Charulata Bapye were honoured with the 'Suryadatta Dhanvantari National Award 2023' at the hands of Dr KH Sancheti, Dr Kalyan Gangwal, and Dr Samprasad Vinod for their remarkable medical service.

Read Also Pune: Suryadatta Honours Former NCSC Dr Gulshan Rai

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)