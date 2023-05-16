Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais presented  Suryadatta Stree-Shakti National Awards-2023

Governor Ramesh Bais presented Suryadatta Stree Shakti National Awards to the women, who have done commendable work in various fields. Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, Vice President and Secretary Sushama Chordiya and many others were present on the occasion

Woman have ability of multitasking: Governor

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: Women have a great position in Indian culture. She proves herself by taking care of the family and has the ability to ‘multitask’. We should respect her and give opportunity for her, mentioned Ramesh Bais, Governor of Maharashtra.

Hon. Governor Ramesh Bais presented the Suryadatta Stree-Shakti National Awards-2023 given by Suryadatta Group of Institutes and Suryadatta Women Empowerment Leadership Academy (SWELA) to women who have done remarkable work in various fields at Rajbhavan, Mumbai.

Padmashree Parampujya Acharay Shri Chandanaji Maharaj, Sham Jaju, former National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder Chairman & President of Suryadatta Group of Institutes, Sushma Chordiya, Vice President of Suryadatta Group of Institutes, Associate Vice President Snehal Navlakha, Chief Development Officer Siddhant Chordiya, Director Akshit Kushal, Prashant Pitaliya, Roshani Jain, Rohit Sancheti, Nayana Godambe, Gaurav Sharma, Hrishikesh Pande, Maruti Marekari, Sari Naglai, Sachin Mene & others were present on occasion.

Padmashree Parampujya Acharay Shri Chandanaji Maharaj (Spirituality & Human Welfare), Siddheshwar Siddhasana Mahila Sadhak (Health & Skill Development), Sayali Agwane (Performing Arts), Anchal Bhatia (Women Entrepreneur), CA Komal Chandak (Fintech), Dr. Ruma Devi (Social Work and Entrepreneurship), Suman Dhamane-Digital Influencer (Apali Aji), Vidya Vitthal Jadhav (Social Work), Dr. Lalita Jogad (Literature), Dr. Shailaja Kale (Medical Services), Alka Karva (Health and Fitness), Dr. Namita Kohok (Bravery and Courage), Adv. Shweta Kaushik (Law & Justice), Purva Kothari (Global Entrepreneurship), Neeta More (Health & Administration), Dr. Naga Jyoti N. (Social Change), Rekha Nahar (Beauty and Social Work), Prachi Pandya (Classical Dance), Rajshree Parkh (Spirituality and Social Work), Shalaka Parnerkar (Social Service), Sangeeta Patil (Courage), Tonisha Pawar (Motivational Speaker), Mukta Puntambekar ( Social Work), Adv. Kranti Rathi (Law & Justice), IPS Vinita Sahu (Administrative Services), Tejaswini Sawant (Sports), Archana Sharma (Global Excellence Leader), Soundarya Sharma (Entertainment), Lalita Tiwari (Education & Social Work), Saili Nalawade-Kavitkar (Political Campaigner) was honored with ‘Suryadatta Stree Shakti National Award-2023’.

Ramesh Bais said, “Women are leading and achieving in all fields. Today the whole world is looking towards India with hope because women do the work of building the society here. The government is working to empower these women socially and economically. Through the Suryadatta family, Sushma and Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya have set an example by honouring these empowered women in society. This will inspire the students and other women, and they will also stubbornly move on the path of progress.”

Acharya Shri Chandanaji Maharaj said, “We need to work for the upliftment of the society beyond caste religion. No religion teaches us hatred. The work of service, education and sadhana should be done with a selfless spirit. The relationship of friendship, love and goodwill should be strengthened in the society.”

Sham Jaju, in his address, mentioned. This ceremony shows that a person’s character traits determine their superiority. This initiative to honor mothers and sisters who have done outstanding work in various fields is commendable. ‘Email’ and ‘Female’ are very important for communication. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought many schemes for the dignity of women.

Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya informed that every year, Suryadatta Stree Shakti National Award is presented to women who have created a distinct identity by performing outstandingly in various fields. It is a pleasure to honor the Stree Shakti Award this year at the hands of the Governor. It is our duty to honor them and motivate them to further work for women’s empowerment.

Anand Sing compared the function, while Mrs. Sushama Chordiya gave the vote of thanks.

