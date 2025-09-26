Standing For 9 Days Straight During Navratri: How Satara's Pande Village Preserves A 350-Year-Old Tradition | NDTV Marathi

While the ongoing Shardiya Navratri festival is being celebrated with enthusiasm across the country, a unique tradition in the village of 'Pande' in Wai taluka of Satara district is attracting attention.

The 'Standing Navratri Fast' here is a strict worship that has been going on for three and a half centuries, in which devotees do not sit, do not sleep and do not even wear slippers for nine days, while fasting. Notably, the Hindu-Muslim community participates in this tradition together, and the villagers believe that the wishes expressed at the awakened place of Kaal Bhairava are fulfilled.

350 to 400 devotees in the Pande village observe a strict fast every year during Navratri. However, they do not fast by eating rich fasting foods, sleeping, and walking around like other devotees, but they completely give up oil, salt and chilli for these nine days.

Their diet is limited to sago kheer, fruits and milk. But the most amazing thing is that these devotees remain standing for nine days. They use only a stick for support. To sleep, they rest their chest on a hammock and place one foot on the ground, while raising the other. Wearing slippers, sitting or running is completely prohibited.

Aarti is performed for two hours each in the morning and evening, while natural rituals are also performed standing by, waking up at five in the morning.

A symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity

This tradition in Pande village shows the village of twelve Balutedars and the unity of Hindus and Muslims. The Muslim brothers of the village also participate in this strict worship. Saying, "God is not of caste or creed," they also stand before the goddess for nine days. The villagers believe that the stricter the worship, the greater the fruit.

The belief that wishes made in the temple of Kalbhairava are fulfilled further strengthens this worship. Thousands of devotees throng Pande village every year to witness this tradition that has been going on uninterruptedly for the past 350 years.



Due to the Kalbhairava temple in the village and the devotion to this unique devotion, Pande village becomes the focal point of devotees during Navratri.

It is necessary to visit this village at least once to experience the strict penance of the devotees and Hindu-Muslim unity. This worship in Pande village is not only a religious tradition, but also a symbol of social harmony and faith.

The number of devotees coming to Pande village every year to see and understand this worship, which is believed to be "the more strict the service, the better the fruit," is increasing. This unique tradition has once again made Satara's name famous throughout the state.