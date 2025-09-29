Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Launches MAGIC Centre At ITI Jalna | Sourced

Jalna: To foster innovation and entrepreneurship among students of government and private Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) as well as budding entrepreneurs, the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) – ITI Jalna Incubation Centre was inaugurated today at the Government ITI Campus, Jalna, on September 26.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Government of Maharashtra, as the Chief Guest.

While addressing students after the inauguration, Lodha urged them to transform their innovative ideas into reality with the support of the MAGIC Incubation Centre. He said, “This is an ambitious project for Jalna district. Students must take maximum advantage of it. Through this centre, they should realise the dreams cherished by their parents. The MAGIC team is doing outstanding work, and this centre at ITI Jalna will act as a torchbearer for the entire state of Maharashtra.”

District Collector Ashima Mittal, in her address, motivated young innovators of the district to register themselves with the incubation centre and evolve as successful entrepreneurs. She also announced plans to extend platforms similar to MAGIC at the taluka level for the benefit of rural students.

On this occasion, successful startup entrepreneurs, including Akshay Chavan (Jijai Trailers & Equipment Pvt. Ltd.), Archana Mahajan (Aruhil Solutions Pvt. Ltd.), Gaurav Chechani (Devshi Alloy & Food Pvt. Ltd.), Ameya Deshpande (Groundup Technology Pvt. Ltd.), and Amit Kulkarni (Divi India Global Experts), were felicitated with graduation certificates by Lodha.

The programme was conducted by Makarand Bhalerao, with a vote of thanks proposed by Ganesh Chimankar.

The ceremony was attended by District Collector Ashima Mittal, Superintendent of Police Ajaykumar Bansal, Additional District Collector Rita Metrewad, Regional Deputy Commissioner of the Skill Development Department Vidya Shitole, Assistant Commissioner Ganesh Chimankar, MAGIC Board Members Ashish Garde, Ritesh Mishra, Nitin Kabra, Sunil Raithatha, Prasad Kokil, Kedar Deshpande, Prashant Deshpande, Milind Kank, Suresh Todkar and others.