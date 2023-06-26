Shivajinagar Traffic Woes: Participate In Open Forum To Be Held on Wednesday |

Amidst growing complaints from Punekars regarding traffic congestion in the Pune University area on Ganeshkhind Road, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole has taken proactive measures to address the issue. He has organized an open forum meeting, scheduled for Wednesday at 12:30 pm, at the Pune Traffic Office in Yerawada. The primary objective of this meeting is to engage with DCP Pune Traffic Police, Vijay Magar, and other senior officers to discuss and find solutions to the specific traffic-related issues in the Shivajinagar locality.

The meeting welcomes the participation of concerned residents and citizens who have experienced or observed traffic problems in Shivajinagar. It provides an opportunity for attendees to voice their concerns, ask questions, and propose innovative solutions to enhance traffic conditions in the area.

MLA Siddharth Shirole has consistently raised the issue of traffic congestion on Ganeshkhind Road, which serves as a crucial route for commuters traveling from Hinjewadi, Pimpri Chinchwad, Aundh, Baner, and other areas to the main part of the city. To address this challenge, a new 1.7km double-deck flyover is currently under construction, spanning from Pune University Chowk to the E-Square junction. The previous flyover was demolished with consensus during the lockdown period in July 2020. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has recently announced that the new flyover is expected to be completed by January 2024.