Pune: Orange Alert In District For Tuesday, Wednesday |

The long-awaited monsoon season has finally arrived in Pune, bringing relief to the residents after a prolonged wait. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for the district, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the ghat areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. The status for Thursday and Friday will be updated in the upcoming forecasts, although the anticipation of rain remains high.

On Sunday, the IMD declared that the southwest monsoon has become active and has encompassed the entire state of Maharashtra. In a rare event, the monsoon on Sunday covered both Delhi and Mumbai together. The city experienced heavy showers over the weekend, resulting in waterlogging at various locations.

With the Orange Alert in effect, residents and authorities in Pune need to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Read Also Pune: Jagannath Rath Yatra Held In City By ISCKON