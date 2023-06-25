Pune: Jagannath Rath Yatra Held In City By ISCKON | Anand Chaini

In a grand celebration of devotion and spirituality, Pune witnessed the Shri Jagannath Ratha Yatra organized by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Sunday. The event attracted a large gathering of devotees and onlookers.

the Aarti and commencement of the Sri Jagannath Ratha Yatra took place at SP College in Pune at 1:30 pm, amidst the presence of esteemed spiritual leaders, Loknath Swami Maharaj and Prabodhanand Saraswati Swami Maharaj.

The Ratha Yatra route covered significant landmarks, including Tilak Road, Silai Chowk, Bajirao Road, Shaniwar Chowk, and Lakshmi Road, among others.

After an eventful day, the procession returned to SP College at 7 pm, where devotees were treated to the Uppan Bhog Darshan, followed by an Aarti, and the Maha Prasadam.

Rath Yatra is celebrated on the second day of the two-week-long Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar and this year, it took place on June 20. It is one of the famous Hindu festivals celebrated across the world. The Yatra is associated with Lord Jagannath at Shri Kshetra Puri Dham in Odisha.

Its history is also depicted in Hindu scriptures like Brahma Purana, Padma Purana, Skanda Purana and Kapila Samhita.