Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro Line: Temporary Traffic Changes Notified

In preparation for the construction of pillars along the Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi metro line in the Rangehills Corner area on Ganeshkhind Road, temporary traffic adjustments have been put in place by Pune Traffic Police to ensure smooth traffic flow in the vicinity.

To facilitate this construction project, motorists are advised that a right turn from Shivajinagar to Rangehills Corner is currently prohibited. Instead, if you are traveling from Shivajinagar to Range Hills on Ganeshkhind Road, you should proceed to take a U-turn in front of Cosmos Bank. Subsequently, make a left turn at Rangehills Corner to reach your desired destination.

This construction project coincides with the ongoing development of a double-decker flyover at Anandrishiji Chowk (Savitribai Phule Pune Vidyapeeth Chowk) on Ganeshkhind Road. As work commences on erecting the metro poles at Rangehills Corner, these traffic changes are in effect starting from Tuesday, August 29. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijayakumar Magar has requested the cooperation of all residents to ensure the safe and efficient flow of traffic during this period.

