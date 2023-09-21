Shiv Thakare, Zeenat Aman And Tanisha Mukherjee To Attend Gauri-Ganpati Aarti In Pune |

Actress Zeenat Aman, Tanisha Mukherjee, and Bigg Boss fame Shiv Thakare are set to participate in the Gauri-Ganpati Aarti and Maha Prasad at an event hosted by Gravittus Foundation founder Usha Kakade and former MP Sanjay Kakde in Pune. This event is scheduled for September 22 at 12:30 pm and will take place at Kakade's residence on Ganeshkhind Road, Bhosalenagar, Pune.

The event will kick off with a warm welcome for the guests accompanied by the beats of "Dhol-tasha." Following this, Maha Aarti will be performed. Adding to the festive atmosphere, a group of talented girls from the Poona School & Home for Blind Girls in Kothrud will showcase their drumming skills.

Ganeshotsav is one of the biggest festivals in Pune, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Idols of the deity are brought home and installed at pandals during the 10-day celebrations that start on Ganesh Chaturthi - September 19 this year - and end on Anant Chaturdashi (September 28 this year).

