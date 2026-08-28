Shilpa Gaware Death Case: Neelam Gorhe Visits Wakad Police Station, Seeks Thorough Probe | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Legislative Council member and Shiv Sena leader Dr Neelam Gorhe on Friday demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the death of Shilpa Sachin Gaware from Wakad, saying the probe should not be influenced by political, social or financial pressure.

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Gorhe visited Wakad Police Station and sought details from officials about the incident and the ongoing investigation. Shilpa’s family has alleged that she faced physical and mental harassment over demands for a share in her parental property.

Investigators should examine the sequence of events during the five days preceding her death, conversations with her parental and marital families, call records, messages, CCTV footage and medical and technical evidence, Gorhe said. She also urged relatives and friends with relevant information to approach the police.

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'Preparing to visit her parental home to tie rakhi'

According to sources, Shilpa was reportedly preparing to visit her parental home to tie a rakhi to her brother. Her family said she had gone to her parents’ house for Raksha Bandhan shopping and was speaking normally before returning. Soon afterwards, the family received a message asking them to reach a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, her brother Santosh Kalate said.

The circumstances surrounding her death have raised questions, with her family suspecting foul play and demanding a detailed investigation.

Santosh alleged that Shilpa was repeatedly harassed by her husband and other members of her in-laws’ family over money and property-related disputes. The family has also alleged that she was beaten after her husband consumed alcohol.

'Endured harassment throughout her 17-year marriage'

Shilpa’s parents, Ratan Kalate and Gulab Kalate, claimed that their daughter had endured harassment throughout her 17-year marriage. They alleged that land in Mamurdi and Mhalunge had been given to the matrimonial family, but demands for additional money and property allegedly continued.

The parents further claimed that Shilpa was sometimes prevented from visiting her parental home during festivals and was allegedly sent there late in the evening.

Shilpa’s parents have also alleged physical abuse, claiming that she was beaten and allegedly subjected to burns from an iron. They further alleged that her in-laws were aware of the harassment but failed to intervene.

Spoke to her parents before her death

According to her relatives, Shilpa spoke to her parents over the phone between around 11.30pm and midnight before her death. They said they asked her whether she had eaten and taken her medicines.

The family claimed that an argument and verbal abuse were taking place at her matrimonial home during the conversation. They also alleged that her husband was intoxicated at the time.

Santosh questioned the circumstances in which his sister was found. He claimed that the door was open when the incident came to light, raising doubts in the family’s mind over the possibility of foul play.

Santosh also referred to what he described as the criminal background of members of Shilpa’s in-laws’ family. He claimed that Sachin and Sandeep Gaware had previously faced a murder case and had been sentenced to life imprisonment. These claims have not been independently verified.

“We were given false information before our sister was married into that family. She had to endure harassment for 17 years. Now we have lost our sister,” Santosh said.

Shilpa’s parents have demanded strict action against those found responsible and appealed that no other woman should have to endure similar alleged harassment.

“My daughter is no longer here to tie a rakhi to her brother. No other girl should have to suffer such harassment. We were deceived; do not let others face the same,” the family said.

The exact circumstances surrounding Shilpa’s death remain under investigation. Police are examining statements from the family, circumstances at the scene, available evidence and other relevant material to determine the cause and manner of death.

The allegations made by Shilpa’s family have not yet been independently established. The findings of the police investigation and other evidence will determine whether the death was a suicide or involved foul play.