Pune: PMC Water Tenders Under Scanner Over Bidder Scrutiny Allegations - VIDEO | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Water Supply Department has come under scrutiny over alleged discrepancies in the technical evaluation of two tenders floated for water pipeline maintenance and repair works in Prabhag 15.

While speaking to The Free Press Journal, Nationalist Youth Congress Pune City office-bearer Amol Ramnath Pardeshi alleged inconsistencies in the eligibility decisions taken in Tender Nos. PMC/WATER_SUPPLY/2026/185 and 186 and demanded an inquiry into the role of officials involved in the technical scrutiny.

Tender No. 185 pertains to daily maintenance and repair of water pipelines in Manjari, Shewalwadi and adjoining areas and has an estimated value of around ₹84.14 lakh. The tender was floated by the PMC’s Water Supply Department in July.

The major allegation concerns BSK CONSTRUCTION, which Pardeshi claimed was declared eligible in Tender 185 but disqualified in Tender 186 on the grounds of lack of work experience.

Pardeshi told The Free Press Journal, “If the contractor did not have the required experience, on what basis was BSK CONSTRUCTION declared eligible in Tender 185? And if the experience was available, why was it disqualified in Tender 186?”

He demanded a comparative examination of the contractor’s experience certificates, work orders, completion certificates and technical evaluation sheets submitted for both tenders.

Pardeshi also raised questions over the identity of one of the bidders. While ICON ENTERPRISES is reportedly mentioned in the tender summary, ICON ELECTRONICS appears in the meeting minutes. “The PMC must clarify which entity actually participated in the tender process and whose documents were scrutinised,” he said.

Another issue flagged is the bid-capacity calculation of ICON. According to Pardeshi, a CA certificate dated March 13, 2026, mentions ₹252.21 lakh under A and ₹100 lakh as ongoing works, while the final calculation allegedly deducted ₹0 and showed a bid capacity of ₹378.31 lakh.

“The technical and documentary basis for arriving at this figure must be verified. A difference in the treatment of ongoing works cannot be ignored when the eligibility of bidders is being decided,” Pardeshi said.

He also questioned the disqualification of PRAJWAL ENTERPRISES for not mentioning ongoing-work liabilities on its Bid Capacity Certificate. “The same criterion must be applied uniformly to every bidder. The PMC should establish whether the rules applied to Prajwal were also applied to ICON and others,” he said.

Pardeshi demanded that the roles of the concerned junior engineer, deputy engineer and technical scrutiny officials be examined. He further sought that tender proceedings be kept on hold until the inquiry is completed and that the tender be cancelled and re-invited if irregularities are established.

The allegations were raised by Pardeshi through a representation submitted to the Executive Engineer of the PMC’s Lashkar Water Supply Department.

The Free Press Journal reached out to the concerned PMC officials for their response, but no reply was received till the time of going to press.