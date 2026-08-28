Pune: Six-Member Group Stranded In Tibet After Flash Flood Washes Away Immigration Office | X - IamWafula1

Pune: A six-member group from Pune travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been stranded in Jilong, Tibet, after a flash flood washed away the local immigration office, leaving them unable to complete the formalities to return to India.

The group had reached Kailash Mansarovar on August 23 but travelled nearly 800 km to Jilong after two women developed breathing difficulties. Local doctors treated them and advised that they return to India for further medical care.

The tourists were preparing to complete immigration formalities on August 26 when the flash flood struck. The group has since appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for help, including an airlift if necessary.

“We are physically and mentally exhausted. We need help to get out of here,” said Pooja Bhosale, a member of the group.

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Meanwhile, Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said authorities were working to trace tourists from the state affected by the floods and landslides in the Nepal-Tibet region. Officials have contacted four people from Jalgaon, who confirmed that they were safe and that more than 37 others travelling with them were also safe.

A five-member family from Pachora, currently in Kathmandu, has cancelled its planned trip to Pokhara after learning that the connecting road had been damaged. A 10-member women's group from Satara, currently in Pokhara, has also reported that its members are safe and plans to return to Kathmandu once the road reopens.

A five-member group from Amravati has already returned safely, while authorities are continuing efforts to contact four people from Pune who travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.