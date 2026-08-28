Pune Police May Allow 4 Bass, 4 Top Speakers For Ganeshotsav, Dahi Handi

IPS Amitesh Kumar | FPJ Photo

Pune: Pune Police are considering allowing Ganesh mandals to use up to four bass and four top speakers for Ganeshotsav and Dahi Handi celebrations, instead of the earlier proposal limiting them to two bass and two top speakers.

Senior police officials said nearly 80% of Ganesh mandals had responded positively to the four-bass, four-top speaker arrangement. The proposal is being discussed as part of efforts to strike a balance between the demands of festival organisers and concerns over noise pollution.

The development comes amid growing demands from Ganesh mandals and organisers for greater flexibility in the use of DJ systems during the festive season. Police officials have been holding meetings with mandal representatives to formulate guidelines for the use of sound systems during celebrations and immersion processions.

Read Also Pune: Noise And Light Pollution To Be Reviewed By Parliamentary Panel On September 9

Initially, police had proposed allowing only two bass and two top speakers. However, representatives of Ganesh mandals suggested increasing the limit to four bass and four top speakers. Police are now discussing the proposal and may arrive at a final decision after consultations with mandals.

Despite considering an increase in the number of speakers, police have maintained that there will be no relaxation for equipment capable of producing extremely high sound levels.

Police officials said the use of devices such as plasma and pressure mid systems will continue to be prohibited. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has made it clear that no compromise will be made on equipment that significantly increases sound intensity.

Police said the objective is to ensure that festivals are celebrated with enthusiasm while preventing excessive noise from causing inconvenience to residents.

With around 80% of mandals reportedly supporting the four-bass and four-top arrangement, the proposal is likely to receive serious consideration. Police officials are also expected to consult representatives of the remaining mandals before finalising the guidelines.

The final rules governing DJ and sound-system use during Ganeshotsav and Dahi Handi are expected to be announced before the festivals, with authorities seeking to balance the demands of organisers with the need to control noise pollution.