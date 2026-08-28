Pune: 200-Plus Ganesh Mandals Join DJ-Free Festivities, Says Punit Balan |

Pune: Amid the ongoing debate over the use of DJs and high-volume sound systems during Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav celebrations in Pune, more than 200 Ganesh mandals have joined hands to observe a DJ-free Ganeshotsav this year, Punit Balan, Festival Head of the Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal Trust, said on Wednesday.

While speaking to reporters, Balan said the initiative aimed to promote a traditional and culturally rooted celebration while reducing noise pollution and inconvenience to citizens during the festive season.

“Like last year, this year too, several Ganesh mandals have decided to go DJ-free. More than 200 mandals in Pune have joined hands for a DJ-free Ganeshotsav. Our objective is to preserve the traditional character of Pune's Ganeshotsav and ensure that the celebrations do not cause inconvenience to citizens,” Balan said.

The initiative comes amid a renewed debate in Pune over the use of DJs and loudspeakers during Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav, with mandals and activists seeking fewer restrictions on festive celebrations.

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The Pune Police, however, have made it clear that loud music systems exceeding prescribed noise limits will not be permitted during the festivals.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said there was no objection to the celebration of the festivals, but music systems causing noise pollution would not be allowed.

“There is no objection to celebrating the festivals, but loud music systems that cause noise pollution would not be permitted,” Kumar said.

He warned that music systems found operating above the prescribed sound limits would be seized immediately.

The police stand was reiterated during preparations for the Ganapati festival, as representatives of various civic departments, the police administration and Ganesh mandals met at the Pune Municipal Corporation building on Monday to discuss arrangements and guidelines for the upcoming celebrations.

The debate has seen contrasting views from festival organisers and DJ operators. While several Ganesh mandals have sought greater freedom to use sound systems, others have backed restrictions.

Balan had taken a stand during Ganeshotsav last year. In 2025, he announced that the Punit Balan Group would not provide financial assistance through advertisements to Ganesh mandals that used DJs or inappropriate music, calling for a return to religious and traditional forms of celebration.

The initiative was subsequently extended to Dahi Handi celebrations, with a combined event organised by the Punit Balan Group and participating Ganesh mandals without DJ music. Traditional dhol-tasha, band and other cultural performances were used instead.

This year's call for a DJ-free Ganeshotsav comes as Pune authorities prepare for the annual festival, with noise pollution, traffic management, fire safety and public convenience among the key concerns.

The participation of more than 200 mandals in Punit Balan's DJ-free initiative is expected to add a new dimension to Pune's annual debate over balancing festive celebrations, traditional music and the need to curb noise pollution.