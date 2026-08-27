Pune Crime: 30-Year-Old Man Killed By Father After Dispute Over Non-Vegetarian Food During Shravan | AI generated

Pune: A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his father following an argument over non-vegetarian food after he returned home drunk during the ongoing Shravan month. His mother allegedly concealed the incident, police said. The Warje Malwadi police have arrested both parents in connection with the case.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Bhagwat Gaikwad (30), a resident of Ramnagar in Warje Malwadi. His parents, Bhagwat Suryabhan Gaikwad (64) and Parvati Bhagwat Gaikwad (60), have been arrested.

Mahesh’s elder brother, Ganesh Bhagwat Gaikwad (34), who works as a painter, lodged a complaint with the Warje Malwadi police.

According to police, the incident took place at the family’s residence between around 10.30pm on Aug 24 and 4.30am on Aug 25.

Mahesh was reportedly unemployed and had been battling alcohol addiction. His wife had left him around 10 years ago with their two children due to his drinking habit, and the couple later got divorced. Mahesh subsequently lived alone and would frequently go to his parents’ house for meals.

Police said Mahesh often returned home after consuming alcohol and would demand non-vegetarian food. As the Shravan month was underway, his parents were not preparing non-vegetarian food, leading to frequent arguments between Mahesh and his father.

On the night of Aug 24, Mahesh allegedly returned home after consuming alcohol. At around 4.30am, his mother woke Ganesh and told him that Mahesh was not responding and that his body had become cold.

Ganesh went to Mahesh’s house with his mother and found him lying on his back. When he placed his hand under Mahesh’s head to wake him, he noticed blood on his hand. He also found injuries on Mahesh’s head, nose and mouth, along with marks around his neck.

Relatives were called to the spot and subsequently informed the police. A postmortem examination reportedly found that Mahesh died due to asphyxia along with injuries to his head and face.

Mahesh Bolkotgi, Senior Police Inspector of Warje Malwadi Police Station, told The Free Press Journal that an argument over non-vegetarian food may have escalated after Mahesh returned home drunk, following which his father allegedly assaulted him on the head and face and strangled him to death. However, the allegations are part of the investigation and action will be taken accordingly. The two suspects have been arrested and the matter is under investigation.