 Setback For Shiv Sena (UBT) As Key Leaders Defect To BJP In Pune
Updated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
With the Pune Municipal Corporation elections drawing closer, political activity in the city has intensified, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to gain strength through fresh inductions.

After several Nationalist Congress Party leaders joined the BJP earlier this week, the party received another boost on Tuesday when Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) former group leader Prithviraj Sutar and senior leader Sanjay Bhosale formally joined the BJP. The development is being viewed as a significant setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, particularly as Shashikant Sutar’s son has also crossed over to the BJP.

Pune: Ahead Of PMC Elections, NCP, NCP-SP Signals United Front But Faces Worker Discontent
Party leaders stated that the growing support for the party reflects public confidence in the BJP’s leadership and development agenda. 

As campaigning gains momentum, further shifts in party loyalties are likely to happen in the coming days, adding to the intensity of the municipal election battle.

