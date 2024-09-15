Satara: Duo Assaults and Kills Waiter with Steel Rods Over Food Order Dispute in Phaltan | Representative Image

A hotel worker succumbed to his injuries following a violent dispute over a food order at a restaurant near Phaltan in Satara district. A murder case has been registered at the Phaltan City Police Station, leading to the arrest of two suspects. The deceased has been identified as Vipul alias Don Murm, a native of Odisha. The incident occurred on Thursday evening, and Vipul passed away later that night in Pune.

According to reports, Amol Vanare and his friend Salman Shaikh visited Hotel Amantran in Tikatna, Kolki, on Thursday evening to collect a food parcel. When Vipul allegedly ignored their order, an altercation ensued. Amol Vanare struck Vipul on the head, escalating the situation into a physical confrontation. Amol proceeded to hit Vipul on the head and body with an iron rod, while Salman Shaikh also joined in the assault.

Vipul was first taken to a private hospital in Kolki but, due to the severity of his injuries, he was transferred to Sassoon Hospital in Pune. Unfortunately, medical authorities declared him dead upon arrival. Phaltan Deputy Superintendent Rahul Dhas and his team inspected the scene, and Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Shinde is overseeing the investigation into the murder.

Appeal by Phaltan city police

Meanwhile, the police have appealed for additional information about the deceased, as little is known about Vipul alias Don Murm, except for his origin from Odisha. The Phaltan City Police have urged anyone with further details to come forward and assist in the investigation.