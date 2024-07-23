Satara Briefs: Tourists Fined for Traffic Violations; 1 Killed, Another Injured in Hit-and-Run And More |

Heavy rains in Patan taluka have revitalised the waterfalls in the region, drawing a significant number of tourists. However, the influx of visitors has also led to some youths causing disturbances. In response, the police have taken action against these hooligans.

The reverse waterfall in Sadavaghapur, Patan taluka, has become a prime tourist attraction. The recent rains have made the waterfall a hotspot for visitors from across the state. While the majority of tourists follow traffic rules, there have been instances of disruptions. To curb this, the Umbraj police have taken action against 29 vehicles for traffic violations, imposing fines totaling ₹9,700. Umbraj Police Inspector Ravindra Bhore has appealed to all tourists visiting Sadavaghapur to adhere to traffic rules and avoid causing any trouble.

1 killed, another injured in hit-and-run

One youth was killed and another was seriously injured in a 'hit and run' incident that occurred on Karad-Patan road. The deceased youth is Kedar Ashok Sankpal (18 years old, Mhopre, Karad), while Virendra Narendra Mane (19 years old, Mhopre) was seriously injured and is being treated in a private hospital. Car driver Deepak Vasant Pawar (39 years old, Karad) was arrested by Karad Rural Police.

The accident happened around 10:30pm on Saturday night. Kedar and Virendra were traveling towards Karad on a two-wheeler when a speeding Harrier car hit them from behind. Kedar died on the spot, and Virendra was seriously injured. After the accident, the driver did not stop. Villagers stopped the car about one kilometer away in Supane village and informed the police. The police conducted a panchnama and sent Kedar's body for post-mortem. Further investigation is being conducted by Sub-Inspector Sachin Bhilari. The Karad Rural Police are taking the matter seriously and promised strict action against the driver.

Woman Killed, 5 Injured in accident

A woman was killed and five others were injured in an accident near a petrol pump in the limits of Oand village in Karad taluka. The injured were admitted to Krishna Hospital for treatment. The accident took place while they were returning after the darshan. Six members of the Bhosle and More families were traveling from Kamothe, Mumbai to Nanij, Ratnagiri District, on the occasion of Guru Poornima for darshan in car. After the accident, local citizens immediately admitted the injured to Krishna Hospital. One woman died, and five others were injured in the accident. The injured have been admitted to Krishna Charitable Hospital in Karad. Four of them are in critical condition.