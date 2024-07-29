Satara: Blind Man and Brave Dog Foil Leopard Attack |

In a dramatic early morning encounter, Bharat Patil, a blind resident of Nivi village on the Satara-Sangli district border in Patan tehsil, became an unexpected hero when a leopard prowled into his home. Awakened by the barks of their dog, Bharat quickly woke his family with shouts, allowing them to turn on the lights and drive the leopard away. Despite his blindness, Bharat's quick thinking and the dog's bravery helped avert a potential tragedy.

The incident occurred around 4:30am on Saturday when the leopard entered the house where Bharat Patil, along with Prakash Patil, Uttam Patil, and Suresh Patil, reside. The family's pet dog, Imani, bravely confronted the leopard to protect them. Although the dog was seriously injured in the fight, it managed to survive thanks to the wide belt around its neck, which prevented the leopard from gripping its neck.

The village of Nivi, surrounded by forest, often deals with the nuisance of wild animals, including wild boars and leopards. The incident has increased concerns among the villagers about their safety.

Bharat Rajaram Patil expressed his worries, stating, "I am blind in both eyes, but when I heard the dog and the cattle, I knew a leopard had entered the house and alerted everyone. It was possible to chase away the leopard this time, but now that it has started entering houses, how can the people of area live?"

The Patil family has informed the forest department about the incident and demanded immediate action to manage the wild animals in the area, including the leopard.