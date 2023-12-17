Sassoon General Hospital Forms Committee To Improve Inmate Protocols | Facebook

In line with the directions of the state medical education department, the Sassoon General Hospital has formed a committee to improve protocols related to prison matters. The move comes after the recent escape of drug kingpin Lalit Patil from the hospital.

Following the incident, the state government ordered the formation of a four-member inquiry committee. “The earlier committee was dismantled on December 7 by the education department and a directive was issued on December 14 to form a new committee for the management of prison-related affairs at the hospital."

"Moreover, the medical education department has issued a standard operating procedure to be followed by the newly formed panel for hospitalisation and discharge of prison inmates,” an official said.

The earlier committee led by the state government had found alleged ‘negligence’ on part of Dr Sanjiv Thakur, former dean of BJ Medical College (BJMC), and Dr Pravin Deokate, head of the orthopaedic department at BJMC, which led to Patil’s escape. Patil, an under-trial prisoner at Yerawada Central Prison, escaped on October 2 and was later arrested from Chennai by the Mumbai police on October 17.

"As per the SOP, health reports of prison inmates need to be submitted to the dean and medical superintendent with reasons for more than three days of hospitalisation. After every 10 days, the prison committee should submit a report if inmates need extended hospitalisation,” another senior official said.