 Sandalwood Tree Theft: Thieves Target Kirloskar Oil Engine Company Premises in Khadki
Sandalwood, known for its aromatic properties and high market value, has become a target for criminals seeking illicit gains.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
Representational picture |

In a recent incident, thieves targeted the premises of Kirloskar Oil Engine Company in Khadki and stole a sandalwood tree stump. A case has been registered against the perpetrators involved in this act of theft. Ramesh Chavan, a 54-year-old assistant security officer at Kirloskar Oil Engine Limited Company, filed a complaint at Khadki Police Station, bringing the incident to light. The thieves managed to gain unauthorized entry into the company's premises and cut the stump of a sandalwood tree.

Sachin Inamdar, the investigating police officer, is currently looking into the matter. Over the past few months, there has been a concerning rise in incidents involving the cutting down of sandalwood trees within government offices and private institutions in the city. Last month, the police successfully apprehended a group of thieves who were caught red-handed cutting sandalwood trees from the premises of Raj Bhavan.

article-image

