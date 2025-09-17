 RPI Demands Urgent Preservation Of Ajanta, Ellora, Pitalkhora & Buddha Leni Caves In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneRPI Demands Urgent Preservation Of Ajanta, Ellora, Pitalkhora & Buddha Leni Caves In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District

RPI Demands Urgent Preservation Of Ajanta, Ellora, Pitalkhora & Buddha Leni Caves In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District

The world-famous Ajanta, Ellora, Pitalkhora and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Caves are the Buddhist caves and are situated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Tourists not only from the country but also from abroad come to see these monuments that have existed here for hundreds of years. These caves are included in UNESCO's world heritage monuments

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
RPI Demands Urgent Preservation Of Ajanta, Ellora, Pitalkhora & Buddha Leni Caves In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Republican Party of India (Sachin Kharat faction) has submitted a memorandum of demands to the superintendent of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Shivkumar Bhagat, and resident district collector, Janardhan Vidhate, demanding preservation of the Ajanta, Ellora, Pitalkhora and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Buddha Leni caves in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The world-famous Ajanta, Ellora, Pitalkhora and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Caves are the Buddhist caves and are situated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Tourists not only from the country but also from abroad come to see these monuments that have existed here for hundreds of years. These caves are included in UNESCO's world heritage monuments.

However, the existence of these caves is in danger due to the percolation of water in the caves and explosions. As per the Geological Department, there is a danger of 31 landslides in Ellora and 90 in Ajanta. Blasting is done in this area, due to which the sculpture in the caves has gained cracks. There is a severe need for the ASI to take measures for the preservation of these world heritages.

Read Also
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Continuous Efforts For Marathwada’s Development At...
article-image

The demands included that the water percolation in caves No. 19 and 26 in Ajanta should be stopped immediately. The murals in the Ajanta and Ellora caves should be preserved by stopping the water leakages. The roots of the trees on the caves are entering the caves, and hence immediate measures should be taken. Drinking water should be made available at all caves. CCTV cameras and lights should be installed at all caves.

FPJ Shorts
Former Corporator Leena Garad Objects To Panvel Ward Formation, Calls Division Of Kharghar Sector 12 Politically Motivated
Former Corporator Leena Garad Objects To Panvel Ward Formation, Calls Division Of Kharghar Sector 12 Politically Motivated
Maharashtra News: 2 Female Maoists Killed In Gadchiroli Encounter; AK-47, Pistol, Ammunition Seized (VIDEO)
Maharashtra News: 2 Female Maoists Killed In Gadchiroli Encounter; AK-47, Pistol, Ammunition Seized (VIDEO)
Thane Shocker! Man Kills Stray Dog, Plays With Its Eyeball On Public Road In Mumbra; Case Registered
Thane Shocker! Man Kills Stray Dog, Plays With Its Eyeball On Public Road In Mumbra; Case Registered
Marathwada Liberation Day: Maharashtra Govt Begins Distribution Of Kunbi Caste Certificates To Marathas
Marathwada Liberation Day: Maharashtra Govt Begins Distribution Of Kunbi Caste Certificates To Marathas

The puja articles taken by the devotees in the caves should be banned. The security guards allow the devotees to take puja articles, allow addicts to take narcotic drugs, and allow couples in the caves by taking money from them; strict measures should be taken immediately. The encroachment of people of other religions than Buddhism should be discarded immediately.

The party workers have demanded that the demands should be fulfilled immediately, or else a severe agitation will be initiated soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Minister Girish Mahajan Orders Expedited Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations, Emphasises Ghat...

Nashik: Minister Girish Mahajan Orders Expedited Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations, Emphasises Ghat...

Ladki Bahin Scheme Will Continue; State Aims to Create 1 Crore Lakhpati Didis, Says Maharashtra CM...

Ladki Bahin Scheme Will Continue; State Aims to Create 1 Crore Lakhpati Didis, Says Maharashtra CM...

Beed: Two Youths Attempt Self-Immolation In Front Of Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar’s Convoy

Beed: Two Youths Attempt Self-Immolation In Front Of Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar’s Convoy

Nanded: Banana Farmers Suffer Heavy Losses As Floods Hit Prices & Exports

Nanded: Banana Farmers Suffer Heavy Losses As Floods Hit Prices & Exports

Latur: Raja Narayanlal Lahoti School Hosts Hindi Day With Competitions & Cultural Programmes

Latur: Raja Narayanlal Lahoti School Hosts Hindi Day With Competitions & Cultural Programmes