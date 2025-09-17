RPI Demands Urgent Preservation Of Ajanta, Ellora, Pitalkhora & Buddha Leni Caves In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Republican Party of India (Sachin Kharat faction) has submitted a memorandum of demands to the superintendent of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Shivkumar Bhagat, and resident district collector, Janardhan Vidhate, demanding preservation of the Ajanta, Ellora, Pitalkhora and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Buddha Leni caves in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The world-famous Ajanta, Ellora, Pitalkhora and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Caves are the Buddhist caves and are situated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Tourists not only from the country but also from abroad come to see these monuments that have existed here for hundreds of years. These caves are included in UNESCO's world heritage monuments.

However, the existence of these caves is in danger due to the percolation of water in the caves and explosions. As per the Geological Department, there is a danger of 31 landslides in Ellora and 90 in Ajanta. Blasting is done in this area, due to which the sculpture in the caves has gained cracks. There is a severe need for the ASI to take measures for the preservation of these world heritages.

The demands included that the water percolation in caves No. 19 and 26 in Ajanta should be stopped immediately. The murals in the Ajanta and Ellora caves should be preserved by stopping the water leakages. The roots of the trees on the caves are entering the caves, and hence immediate measures should be taken. Drinking water should be made available at all caves. CCTV cameras and lights should be installed at all caves.

The puja articles taken by the devotees in the caves should be banned. The security guards allow the devotees to take puja articles, allow addicts to take narcotic drugs, and allow couples in the caves by taking money from them; strict measures should be taken immediately. The encroachment of people of other religions than Buddhism should be discarded immediately.

The party workers have demanded that the demands should be fulfilled immediately, or else a severe agitation will be initiated soon.