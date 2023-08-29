 Registrations Open For Constro International Expo 2024 In Pune
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
The Pune Construction Engineering Research Foundation (PCERF), in partnership with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), is set to host the 18th edition of the Constro International Expo from January 4 to 7, 2024. The prestigious event will take place at the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Center (PIECC) Moshi, offering a platform to showcase the latest advancements in construction machinery, materials, methods, and technologies.

This expo presents an opportunity for professionals across the construction industry to explore innovations and stay updated with modern developments. It will be particularly beneficial for architects, civil engineers, and students seeking insights into new projects, contemporary technologies, and the latest construction equipment and materials.

The official announcement of the exhibition was made on August 25, in Chinchwad, with the presence of key figures including Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal (IAS), PMRDA Commissioner, and Pradeep Jambhale Patil, Additional Commissioner of PCMC.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Vishwas Lokre, President of Pune Construction Engineering and Research Foundation (PCERF); Jayant Inamdar, President of Constro 2024; Shirish Kembhavi, Honorary Secretary of PCERF; Manoj Deshmukh of PCERF; Bansi Gawli, Joint Commissioner of PMRDA; Snehal Burge; Sunil Pandey; Ramdas Jagtap, OSD of Municipal Commissioner; Manisha Kumhar; Pravin Thackeray; Abhijeet Jagtap, Tehsildar; Bagdi, Superintending Engineer; and Patil, Deputy Engineer.



