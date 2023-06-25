Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Birth Anniversary: 2-day 'Vichar Prabodhan Parv' By PCMC |

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has organized a two-day program, 'Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Vichar Prabodhan Parv-2023,' at Sai Mandir Udyan, Sambhajinagar, in honor of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj's birth anniversary. The event aims to commemorate the life and contributions of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, known for initiatives for eradication of poverty, ignorance, superstitions and backwardness prevalent in the society.

The program began on Sunday with a guest lecture, while Monday will feature a folk songs program. All citizens are invited and encouraged to participate in these discussions, where the teachings and ideals of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj will be highlighted and celebrated. Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj reigned over the princely state of Kolhapur for 28 years, from 1894 to 1922. His reign is fondly remembered for his relentless efforts to uplift society and promote social reforms. Notably, he played a significant role in the eradication of untouchability by issuing a Proclamation that declared all public wells, buildings, Dharamshala, state houses, and water resources open to all, without any discrimination.

In addition, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj introduced a reservation policy for backward classes in 1902, reserving 50 percent of jobs in government offices for them.