Pune’s LGBTQ Trust Bridges Divide, Delivers Aid To Flood-Hit Solapur Farmers |

When heavy floods ravaged Solapur, leaving several villages grappling with destroyed crops and damaged homes, help arrived from an unexpected quarter. On October 17, members of Pune’s Yutak LGBTQ Trust travelled over 200 km not just to deliver relief cheques but to forge connections that would challenge preconceptions on both sides.

Anil Ukarande, founder of Yutak Trust, said, “Acknowledging the unprecedented rains and consequent floods that devastated the entire villages, we decided not to be mere spectators but active agents of change to help those in need.”

“Farmers are the backbone of our economy and everyone’s survival, so in addition to the government’s support, we at Yutak took the initiative. We spread the word, some community members helped, and with some of our previous event’s excess collection, we were able to gather a sum of Rs 32,000, which was distributed to twenty families from Solapur’s Madha taluka.”

Anil and his team travelled to Solapur, visited the flood-hit families, their agricultural farms, toured the primary school, and interacted with the children.

Shruti Chokhandre, a resident of Kondhwa, said, “We were watching the flood situation develop in the Solapur region for some time and had already decided to help those affected. Before visiting Madha, I carried a notion that, as a member of the LGBTQ community, the people may not be supportive or respectful, but what we experienced was truly memorable.”

“These people were abruptly told to leave their houses and were shifted to safe places for over 10 days. They lost all their agricultural produce, and some even lost their houses. Even in such a dire situation, the villagers welcomed us with respect. Those with a sound financial background even denied our financial assistance. These values are a learning lesson for all of us, and I believe we should try to help the distressed as much as possible,” Shruti added.

Anil also explained that such events extend beyond financial help to create long-lasting bonds. “The children were equally humble. After receiving the notebooks and essential stationery items, they were overjoyed. They even touched our feet, which reflects their humility, gratitude, and sanskar (teachings).”