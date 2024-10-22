Pune's Home Sales Value Jumps 19% to ₹13,865 Crore in Q2 2024; Pimpri-Chinchwad Dominates with 46% Market Share; Most Houses Sold Priced Between ₹50 Lakh and ₹1 Crore | Representative Image

The city of Pune, including Pimpri-Chinchwad, has reported a strong surge in registered home sales value for the July-September quarter (Q2) of 2024, according to the latest report from Square Yards. Based on IGR data analysed by Square Yards, the city's home sales value saw a 19% year-on-year (YoY) increase, reaching Rs13,865 crore.

In Q2, 18,806 residential transactions were registered across Pune. While there was a slight 1% YoY decline in the number of registered transactions during the period, the total registered home sales value grew by 19%. This trend pushed the average registered sales value to a record-high of Rs74 lakh, 20% higher than the same period last year.

Sachin Vyas, the principal partner and CSO, Square Yards said, “Pune remains one of the strongest residential in India, second only to Mumbai MMR. We are observing a distinct trend toward higher-end properties. Currently, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the western suburbs are at the forefront of residential activity in Pune, driven by excellent connectivity and their strategic location near IT hubs. Looking ahead, we are very optimistic about the market's potential. With the festive season underway and developers offering attractive incentives, we anticipate a surge in buyer interest and demand in the coming months.”

Check other patterns

In Q2, the share of properties priced above Rs1 crore increased to 18%, up from 13% in the same period last year, with homes in the Rs1 crore to Rs2 crore range accounting for the largest share at 15%. This rise came at the expense of the lower-to-mid price segments. The share of homes priced below Rs50 lakh and between Rs50 lakh and Rs1 crore dropped from 87% to 82% compared to the same period last year.

The rise in the premium segment coincides with a noticeable shift towards properties with larger areas and configurations. Properties sized between 1,000–1,500 sq ft now account for 11% of transactions, up from 8%, reflecting a growing preference for spacious apartments. However, it is to be noted that units in the 500–1,000 sq ft range continue to dominate the market, representing 62% of all registered transactions.

Pimpri Chinchwad dominates trends

Pimpri Chinchwad remained Pune’s most active residential market in Q2, capturing a 46% share of overall residential transactions and 34% of total sales value. Western and eastern suburbs followed closely, collectively accounting for 38% of registered transaction volume. Together, these three micro-markets contributed to 84% of Pune’s overall registered home sales value during the quarter.