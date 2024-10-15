Punekars, Still Planning for Kojagiri? Celebrate Full Moon Night at PMC's Gardens, Open Until Midnight! Check Out the Top 10 Parks in the City!

While we look for events to celebrate Kojagiri Purnima every year, this year there is a surprise: you can celebrate Kojagiri Purnima at the civic parks in Pune, as the Pune Municipal Administration has decided to keep the parks open until midnight on the occasion of Kojagiri Purnima.

The civic body has decided to keep its 211 public gardens open until midnight.

Ashok Ghorpade, the head of the PMC's garden department, has announced that many residents enjoy visiting the city’s gardens on Kojagiri Purnima to celebrate under the full moon. Therefore, like every year, we will keep the public gardens open until midnight, he added.

He also appealed to Punekars to keep the gardens in the city clean.

Check the top 10 parks in the city:

Pune-Okayama Friendship Garden

Located on Sinhagad Road, Pune-Okayama Friendship Garden, also known as Pu La Deshpande Udyan, is one of the largest gardens in Pune. It is themed on the 300-year-old Kōraku-en Garden in Okayama, and Salman Khan's 'I Love You' song was shot there.

Kamala Nehru Park

Located at the heart of the city on Dr. Ketkar Road, Erandwana, it is one of the most prominent parks in Pune. Along with a children's play area and jogging track, a military jet is also displayed in one of the lawns. It also has a large Chowpatty.

Late Sanjay Mahadeo Nimhan Gram Sanskruti Udyan

This village-themed park in Pashan, close to Someshwar Wadi, was built to recreate the spirit of rural India. It is a community unto itself, offering a firsthand look at all facets of rural culture.

Salisbury Park

Located in the Camp area, Salisbury Park's colorful flowers and abundant vegetation make for a lovely setting for exploration and leisure.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Garden

The well-known and spacious Sambhaji Garden is located on Jungli Maharaj Road. In addition to an aquarium at one end, there is an open gym at the other.

Lakaki Park/ Tale Udyan

Located in Model Colony, this park has a beautiful lake. It's a great spot to relax and get in touch with nature. We heartily endorse it to anyone looking for an experience on Kojagiri.

Chittaranjan Vatika

In addition to Ganeshkhinda, Chittaranjan Vatika is a medium-sized garden in Model Colony. For kids under twelve, there is a nice play area.

Seven Wonders Theme Park/Late Yashwantrao Chavan Udyan

The park was created using the idea of the seven wonders of the world, as the name implies. The concept behind this theme is to raise awareness of these amazing structures. The miniatures are composed of metal and fiber and are incredibly realistic, not half-done paper mâché.

Adventure Park/Peshwe Sahasi Udyan

It has the name of the Peshwas, who served as prime ministers to the rulers of the Parvati region. The park is situated close to the Parvati temple hill and next to the Sarasbaug garden.

Vasantrao Eknath Bagul Udyan

Vasantrao Eknath Bagul Udyan, popularly referred to as Nala Park by the people of Sahakar Nagar, is a location where you can not only unwind but also return enlightened and amused.