Punekars, Did You Know? PM Modi's Visit Tomorrow Will Be His 5th In Connection With Pune Metro

PM Modi | File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Pune tomorrow (September 26) to inaugurate Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate underground stretch. He will also lay the foundation stones for the route from Swargate to Katraj and an elevated corridor from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi. Interestingly, this will be his fifth visit to Maharashtra's cultural capital in connection with the metro.

Here is a timeline of PM Modi's visits to Pune in connection with the metro:

December 24, 2016: PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the metro project at the Agricultural College Ground in Shivajinagar.

December 18, 2018: The PM laid the foundation stone for the third line of the metro project from Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar.

March 6, 2022: The Prime Minister inaugurated two stretches — Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Phugewadi (7km, five stations) and Garware College to Vanaz (5km, five stations). He also travelled from Garware College Metro Station to Anand Nagar Metro Station. At the Anand Nagar Station, he wrote a message in the visitor's book: "I am happy that international standard metro rail service is starting in Pune city. Fast, safe and environmentally friendly public transport is available to Pune citizens now. I congratulate all Pune citizens for the successful operation of metro."

August 1, 2023: Modi inaugurated two extended stretches — Phugewadi to District Court (6.9km, four stations) and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic (4.7km, seven stations).

March 6, 2024: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the PM virtually opened the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi metro stretch. Additionally, he also laid the foundation stone for the PCMC to Nigdi stretch.

Meanwhile, Modi's visit tomorrow comes ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls. After the inauguration programme, he is scheduled to address a public meeting at the Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College Ground. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis will also be attending this meeting, along with MLAs, MPs and other politicians from the Mahayuti. It will essentially kickstart the poll campaign for the ruling Mahayuti.