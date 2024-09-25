 Punekars, Did You Know? PM Modi's Visit Tomorrow Will Be His 5th In Connection With Pune Metro
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePunekars, Did You Know? PM Modi's Visit Tomorrow Will Be His 5th In Connection With Pune Metro

Punekars, Did You Know? PM Modi's Visit Tomorrow Will Be His 5th In Connection With Pune Metro

After the inauguration programme, PM Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at the Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College Ground

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Pune tomorrow (September 26) to inaugurate Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate underground stretch. He will also lay the foundation stones for the route from Swargate to Katraj and an elevated corridor from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi. Interestingly, this will be his fifth visit to Maharashtra's cultural capital in connection with the metro.

Here is a timeline of PM Modi's visits to Pune in connection with the metro:

December 24, 2016: PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the metro project at the Agricultural College Ground in Shivajinagar.

December 18, 2018: The PM laid the foundation stone for the third line of the metro project from Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar.

FPJ Shorts
Shardiya Navratri 2024: History, Significance And All You Need To Know
Shardiya Navratri 2024: History, Significance And All You Need To Know
Maharashtra: Activist Manoj Jarange Withdraws Hunger Strike On 9th Day
Maharashtra: Activist Manoj Jarange Withdraws Hunger Strike On 9th Day
PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Being 'Entrenched In Corruption,' Highlights Karnataka MUDA Scam
PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Being 'Entrenched In Corruption,' Highlights Karnataka MUDA Scam
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 36.93 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded By 1 PM In Phase 2 Of Polling
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 36.93 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded By 1 PM In Phase 2 Of Polling
Read Also
Pune Video: Financial Company Official Thrashed By Woman For Sending Vulgar Messages After Vasant...
article-image

March 6, 2022: The Prime Minister inaugurated two stretches — Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Phugewadi (7km, five stations) and Garware College to Vanaz (5km, five stations). He also travelled from Garware College Metro Station to Anand Nagar Metro Station. At the Anand Nagar Station, he wrote a message in the visitor's book: "I am happy that international standard metro rail service is starting in Pune city. Fast, safe and environmentally friendly public transport is available to Pune citizens now. I congratulate all Pune citizens for the successful operation of metro."

August 1, 2023: Modi inaugurated two extended stretches — Phugewadi to District Court (6.9km, four stations) and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic (4.7km, seven stations).

Read Also
Drones, Paragliding Banned In Pune From September 25 To 26 Due To PM Modi's Visit
article-image

March 6, 2024: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the PM virtually opened the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi metro stretch. Additionally, he also laid the foundation stone for the PCMC to Nigdi stretch.

Meanwhile, Modi's visit tomorrow comes ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls. After the inauguration programme, he is scheduled to address a public meeting at the Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College Ground. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis will also be attending this meeting, along with MLAs, MPs and other politicians from the Mahayuti. It will essentially kickstart the poll campaign for the ruling Mahayuti.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punekars, Did You Know? PM Modi's Visit Tomorrow Will Be His 5th In Connection With Pune Metro

Punekars, Did You Know? PM Modi's Visit Tomorrow Will Be His 5th In Connection With Pune Metro

BJP Will Contest Wadgaon Sheri Seat: Former MLA Jagdish Mulik, Will Mahayuti Deny Ticket to NCP MLA...

BJP Will Contest Wadgaon Sheri Seat: Former MLA Jagdish Mulik, Will Mahayuti Deny Ticket to NCP MLA...

Pune: Mali Mahasangha Stages Protest Demanding Mandai Metro Station Be Named After Mahatma Phule

Pune: Mali Mahasangha Stages Protest Demanding Mandai Metro Station Be Named After Mahatma Phule

Pune Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Tomorrow (September 26); Will It Affect PM Modi's...

Pune Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Tomorrow (September 26); Will It Affect PM Modi's...

Supriya Sule Requests Railway Minister to Prevent Closure of Baramati Railway Police Post Amid...

Supriya Sule Requests Railway Minister to Prevent Closure of Baramati Railway Police Post Amid...