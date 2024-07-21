Pune: Woman Beaten by Car Driver in Road Rage, Two Arrested (VIDEO) |

In an alleged road rage incident in Pune city, a 27-year-old woman was "brutally" beaten by a car driver on Baner-Pashan Road here, police said.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon and the accused driver and another woman who was with him were arrested, police said.

The victim, who was riding a two-wheeler with two children, alleged that the driver followed her for 2 kilometres before the assault, leaving her with severe injuries and bleeding from her nose.

The woman has recorded a video detailing the incident and posted it on the social media platform, Instagram, seeking justice and raising concerns about women's safety in the city.

The video has gone viral on social media.

The accused have been under sections 118(1), 74, 115(2), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicle Act, the police said, adding the case has been registered at Chaturshringi Police Station.

Further investigations into the matter are underway.