Pune: Ward Off Bee Attacks On Your Hike With These Precautions | Unsplash

At least 20 tourists were injured in a recent honey bee attack while visiting Rajgad Fort near Velhe in Pune district. Four to five tourists even lost consciousness after being stung by bees. Unfortunately, this incident is not isolated, as several cases of similar nature have been reported by trekkers and tourists in Pune district recently. In light of these incidents, we offer some precautions you can take to ensure a sting-free experience during your hike.

Before the trek:

Wear full-sleeved shirts and full-length pants to minimise exposed skin.

Avoid using strongly scented beauty products or perfumes that may attract bees.

Use a cap to cover your head and provide additional protection.

Carry a scarf or towel that can serve as a makeshift bee deterrent or provide quick protection.

Walk quietly to avoid agitating nearby bees.

Ensure you have an adequate supply of water to stay hydrated during your hike.

Always trek with a companion who can provide assistance in case of an emergency.

Keep contact numbers from the base village readily available for swift communication.

Refrain from smoking or cooking in areas prone to bee activity.

Opt for non-flashy, light-colored clothing that is less likely to attract bees.

During a bee attack:

Quickly move away from the bees without pausing or stopping.

If running is not a viable option, sit down with your head lowered towards your legs or lie on your stomach.

Use any available cover or shelter to protect yourself from the bee swarm.

After a bee attack:

Consume buttermilk and electrolyte-enriched water.

If the bee's stinger remains in your skin, remove it by gently scraping over it with your fingernail.

Wash the sting area with soap and water.

Apply a cold pack to the affected area to reduce swelling and ease discomfort.

You may consider taking over-the-counter pain medication to relieve pain and inflammation.

Why do bees attack?

Honeybees typically attack in defence of their colony, especially if they perceive a threat or disturbance near their nest. They may also react aggressively when their hive is tampered with or when they feel provoked.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)