 Pune Viral Video: Hyena Spotted Preying On Stray Dog In Charoli, Alarming Locals
This sighting is not an isolated incident, as similar sightings of hyenas have been reported in Pune and its neighbouring areas in recent months

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Pune Viral Video: Hyena Spotted Preying On Stray Dog In Charoli, Alarming Locals | Representative Photo

A viral video making rounds on social media shows a hyena freely roaming on a road in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Charoli. In the video, the hyena can be seen carrying a stray dog in its mouth, suggesting it as potential prey.

The incident occurred on the road leading up to a crematorium in Charoli, where the hyena preyed on the stray dog. Prompted by this sighting, local activists have informed the forest department, urging citizens to exercise caution and avoid roaming the streets at night.

article-image

This sighting is not an isolated incident, as similar sightings of hyenas have been reported in Pune and its neighbouring areas in recent months.

In January, a hyena was spotted roaming freely on a road in Lohegaon, near Pride World City, and a few days later, another sighting occurred near the Bombay Sappers Hill.

These sightings have raised concerns among residents, leading local housing societies to advise caution. Residents are urged to refrain from early morning or nighttime walks as a safety precaution.

article-image
