Pune Video: Reconduct NEET-UG Exam, Demands Youth Congress | FPJ Photo

Raising slogans against the Union government and the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Pune City Youth Congress on Friday staged a protest, demanding the re-conduction of the NEET-UG exam.

Watch Video:

Ajay Chikara, Pune City Youth Congress Secretary, said, “The government should stop playing with the future of students and not push India's bright future into darkness. The students preparing sincerely have to go through a lot. Will the government make a decision in the interest of the students?”

Saurabh Amarale, Pune City Youth Congress President, said, “Despite repeated incidents of paper leaks, the government's lack of seriousness is disgraceful. This is not just our demand but the demand of students and parents nationwide. We stand with the students.”

Akshay Jain, a Youth Congress leader, said, “The country is witnessing a series of scams, with the NEET scam being the latest and the largest, affecting the lives of millions of students. We are raising our voices against this scam-driven government. Scams are being uncovered in every examination from Talathi recruitment to UPSC. This government shows no seriousness. The NEET exam should be re-conducted. The Youth Congress will intensify its protests across the state.”

The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, 2024, has been mired in controversy, with allegations of cheating and impersonation.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam, has faced severe criticism, leading to protests and legal actions.

The NEET-UG examination, conducted by the NTA, is the pathway for admissions into MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

The NEET-UG 2024 was held across 4,750 centres on May 5, and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it.